Boosie Bro Off the Hook For Alleged Bank Siphoning

Boosie's Brother Off the Hook for Allegedly Stealing from His Bank Account

EXCLUSIVE

Boosie's brother is dodging serious potential jail time for allegedly stealing more than $300k from his famous sibling, but the big question ... WHY??

The D.A. in charge of Taquari Hatch's case has refused to file charges against him -- despite cops busting him for allegedly siphoning $361,000 from Boosie's account.

We broke the story ... Taquari was booked for identity theft and fraud charges after cops claimed he posed as Boosie to authorize multiple wire transfers. Taquari had always maintained he was innocent ... and it now seems the D.A. agrees -- or at least feels the evidence wasn't strong enough.

We've reached out to the D.A.'s office for clarification on why Taquari is walking away scot-free ... so far, no word back.