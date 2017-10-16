Jewel's Ex-Husband, Ty Murray, Gets Hitched Again in Country Waterfall Wedding

Jewel's rodeo champ ex-hubby, Ty Murray, is gettin' back on the horse ... when it comes to love and marriage.
Ty and FOX Sports reporter Paige Duke tied the knot September 30 at the Quarry at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina. They had the place decked out to be every cowboy/girl's dream.
Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Ty and Paige handed out homemade apple butter and personalized tobacco bottles as party favors to their 200 or so guests. Best of all, Ty and Jewel's son, Kase, was dad's best man.
And how's this for a real cowboy? Ty's wedding band was made out of elk antler and metal from his father's wedding ring. Paige went more traditional ... with a Cathy Waterman designed diamond ring.
Jewel did not attend, but since she once referred to her and Ty's split as "tender undoing of ourselves" ... we're guessing she's fine with this.