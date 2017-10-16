Rick Pitino Officially Fired By Louisville

Rick Pitino Officially Fired By Lousiville

Breaking News

Rick Pitino has officially been FIRED by the University of Louisville ... less than 3 weeks after he was put on unpaid administrative leave over his suspected involvement in the bribery scandal.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association today voted to fire Pitino -- a Hall of Famer who coached the schools basketball teams since 2001 -- for "just cause."

As we previously reported, UL prez Greg Postel fired off a letter to Pitino last month ... saying the school believed evidence from the FBI investigation incriminated the coach.

For his part, Pitino and his lawyers have vehemently denied any wrongdoing ... and vowed "a bare-knuckle fight" ... if they were to fire him.

Well, that's exactly what the university just did ... so, prepare for a legal war.