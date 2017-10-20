TMZ

10/20/2017 12:40 AM PDT

NFL's Brandon Browner Was Secretly Busted for Coke In May

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner was arrested for cocaine in L.A. back in May and was hauled to the station for a shirtless mug shot ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The La Verne Police Dept. has confirmed 33-year-old Browner was arrested on May 25 at 7:04 AM after cops say he was in possession of a controlled substance and under the influence. 

Our law enforcement sources tell us the substance in question is cocaine. 

We're told the former Pro Bowl cornerback -- an original member of the Legion of Boom -- was released a few hours after his arrest. 

Just a few months later, Browner was arrested again for allegedly making criminal threats against a woman. 

We've made multiple attempts to contact Browner -- so far, no word back. 

