'Walking Dead' Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Dodgers Can Use Lucille!

'Walking Dead' Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan: L.A. Dodgers Can Use Lucille

EXCLUSIVE

The Dodgers might have an even BIGGER advantage in the World Series -- because 'Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he's willing to loan his beloved barbed wire bat to Kiké Hernandez.

JDM -- whose character, Negan, has been using his bat, Lucille, to smash heads on the show since 2016 -- was at LAX when we started talkin' baseball.

First off, this dude is the coolest ... taking pics and signing for everyone who recognized him.

But when it came to the legendary bat -- Morgan says there's one guy in New York he REALLY wants to give it to ... if the Astros hadn't spoiled the party.

#MaybeNextYear