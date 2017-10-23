L.A. Rams Coach Yeah, Jared Goff's Killing It

The Rams have returned to L.A. after stomping the Cardinals in London ... and as you'd expect, head coach Sean McVay was in a GREAT mood!

WARNING: Our photog was SUPER excited (big Rams fan) and fanboy'd out a little too hard when talking with Jared Goff.

But he settled down by the time McVay came by -- and talked to the 31-year-old head coach about how the Rams (and Goff) are taking the league by storm.

McVay couldn't have been nicer -- and even humored our photog when he was babbling on about Janet Jackson.