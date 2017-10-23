TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

L.A. Rams Coach Yeah, Jared Goff's Killing It

10/23/2017 4:28 PM PDT

L.A. Rams Coach: Yeah, Jared Goff's Killing It

EXCLUSIVE

The Rams have returned to L.A. after stomping the Cardinals in London ... and as you'd expect, head coach Sean McVay was in a GREAT mood! 

WARNING: Our photog was SUPER excited (big Rams fan) and fanboy'd out a little too hard when talking with Jared Goff

But he settled down by the time McVay came by -- and talked to the 31-year-old head coach about how the Rams (and Goff) are taking the league by storm. 

McVay couldn't have been nicer -- and even humored our photog when he was babbling on about Janet Jackson

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web