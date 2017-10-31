Jerry Jones Zeke's a Victim of 'Over-Correction' For Ray Rice Suspension

Jerry Jones says Roger Goodell is trying to redeem himself for mishandling the Ray Rice situation by going extra hard on Ezekiel Elliott ... saying the commish turned Zeke into a "victim of an over-correction."

Zeke's request for a preliminary injunction was denied by a U.S. District judge on Monday ... upholding his 6-game suspension.

Jones addressed the newest update with "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 The Fan ... saying Goodell knows he went too easy on Rice, and is now trying to appease the public by burying Zeke.

"I'm sure he'd like to take back his initial Ray Rice stance and a few others. And he's in the process of having tried to correct that and doing so, Zeke is a victim of an over-correction."