UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Adriana Lima's My Role Model, She Can Really Fight

UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Adriana Lima Can Really Fight ... She's My Role Model

Supermodel Adriana Lima could beat up Arianny Celeste in a real MMA fight.

For real.

At least according to UFC superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Turns out, Joanna is good friends with the Victoria's Secret model -- and notes that Lima has been doing hardcore boxing workouts for years and can REALLY throw hands.

And when a UFC champ like JJ gushes about someone's work ethic in the gym, you gotta respect that.

Joanna says Lima will likely never take a real fight because she makes too much money off her face -- but if she ever did get in the ring, she could definitely hold her own.