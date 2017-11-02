TMZ

UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Adriana Lima Can Really Fight ... She's My Role Model

11/2/2017 2:25 PM PDT

UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Adriana Lima's My Role Model, She Can Really Fight

Supermodel Adriana Lima could beat up Arianny Celeste in a real MMA fight. 

For real. 

At least according to UFC superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Turns out, Joanna is good friends with the Victoria's Secret model -- and notes that Lima has been doing hardcore boxing workouts for years and can REALLY throw hands. 

And when a UFC champ like JJ gushes about someone's work ethic in the gym, you gotta respect that. 

Joanna says Lima will likely never take a real fight because she makes too much money off her face -- but if she ever did get in the ring, she could definitely hold her own. 

