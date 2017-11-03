TMZ

Master P Here's Why I Talked To Tomi Lahren ... And Why I Had To

11/3/2017 6:16 AM PDT

Master P Tells Why He Talked To Tomi Lahren, And Why It's Important

EXCLUSIVE

Master P says people need to stop trippin' out about his FOX News interview with Tomi Lahren -- telling TMZ Sports the mission was about peace and love ... not war.

The No Limit founder appeared on "Fox News Insider" this week to talk about everything from Trump to Kaepernick to Eminem ... but P got some backlash on social media from people who didn't like him affiliating with conservative Lahren.

Backstory -- some African-Americans view Tomi as an enemy since she went after Beyonce, Jay-Z, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

So, after P talked hoops on the "TMZ Sports" TV show ... Van asked about Tomi -- and P explained why it was super important to sit down with her and talk things out.

