Dennis Rodman to Trump: 'Please Help Us' with North Korea

Dennis Rodman to Trump: 'Please Help Us' with North Korea

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Rodman is making a plea to POTUS on the eve of his trip to South Korea -- asking him to make peace with his North Korean bro, Kim Jong-un, as tensions rise over nuclear warfare.

"Donald Trump, please, help us," Rodman said to TMZ Sports in Newport Beach. "You always say, 'unite.' I'm all about that."

Dennis told us he trusts Trump ... but feels like he's gotta be involved for his former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss to break bread with the supreme leader.

Highly doubt the Donald's down ... but at least we know the Worm's still trying to play peacemaker.