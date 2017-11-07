'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, Boyfriend Must Keep Distance in Same Building

'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Gotta Dodge BF After Arrest While Living in Same Bldg

The so-called 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein and her boyfriend have to stay away from each other after their arrests for assault -- which won't be easy, since they live in the same building.

Jocelyn and her boyfriend, Lloyd Klein, were each issued protective orders following their weekend fight which ended with them in handcuffs. Klein's attorney, David Moreno, tells TMZ his client and Jocelyn have 3 separate apartments in their building ... which will help them keep their distance.

Moreno says the court gave them enough leeway they should be able to make it work -- but they have to avoid taking the same elevator. Coincidental passing in the hallway is okay.

We're told Jocelyn and Lloyd have access to different entrances and plan to steer clear of each other.