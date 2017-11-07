Chiefs' Travis Kelce Dwayne Bowe Is a Strip Club God ... 'He Shuts it Down'

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Says Dwayne Bowe Is a Strip Club God

EXCLUSIVE

Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce says Dwayne Bowe's stripperpalooza ain't as crazy as we all think -- 'cause droppin' over $1K PER MINUTE at the club is pretty standard for his former teammate.

"It's the Dwayne Bowe show, baby," Kelce told us. "He shuts it down. That's what he do."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Bowe went HARD at VLive in Dallas on Saturday -- making it rain $25k in just 20 minutes!!

Some people think Dwayne went a little overboard -- but not Travis, who says D-Bo's the man for keeping it all the way real.