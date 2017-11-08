LiAngelo Ball Gets Real Talk from Ex-Laker, 'I'm Scared for Him'

LiAngelo Ball Real Talk from Ex-Laker 'I'm Scared for Him'

The LiAngelo Ball arrest is no joke -- it's really scary -- and ex-Lakers player Devean George says the entire Ball family better be taking the situation seriously.

"I'm scared for him," George tells TMZ Sports ... "You gotta be real careful when you're doing stuff overseas."

Of course, George played 11 seasons in the NBA -- won 3 rings with the Lakers -- and says he's also concerned for Lonzo Ball ... because it's virtually impossible for Zo not to be distracted by his bro's legal situation.

George says he hopes LiAngelo is innocent ... but if not, c'mon bro -- don't steal, take a loan from Lonzo!!