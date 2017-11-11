TMZ

Deontay Wilder Punks Anthony Joshua 'I Know You're Terrified'

11/11/2017 12:25 AM PST

Deontay Wilder Punks Anthony Joshua: I Know You're Terrified

Here's some menacing threats ... courtesy of Deontay Wilder

Wilder says he's on Anthony Joshua's ass in a big way -- doing everything in his power to make the heavyweight superfight happen ... soon!

So, what's holding it up? Wilder says he's convinced Joshua genuinely fears him -- and he's afraid Deontay could put such a savage beating on him, it could destroy his career. 

Wilder tries to make Joshua feel better ... but it only comes off as terrifying -- especially after that beating Deontay put on Bermane Stiverne last weekend (seriously ... it was scary).

