Conor McGregor Incident KO'd Fighter Sounds Off ... 'You Can't F**kin' Do That!!!'

Fighter KO'd During Conor McGregor Ref Incident Sounds Off

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who got KO'd in the cage right before Conor McGregor LOST HIS DAMN MIND feels pretty much how we all do about the situation ...

"You can't f**kin' jump out of a crowd in a sporting contest and do all that type of stuff," John Redmond told TMZ Sports﻿. "In no place in life is that really tolerated."

John's being pretty cool to Conor, all things considered ... saying he's got no plans of taking legal action even though McGregor's outburst almost got him trampled.

That said, Redmond tells us there's only 1 way Conor can make it right -- A REMATCH (with his teammate, Charlie Ward).

"Tell your boy to bleedin' gear up again and get in and fight me!"

Doesn't seem like McGregor's in the mood to make amends with anyone ... but maybe for a fellow countryman??