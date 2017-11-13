Conor McGregor 'F**k Yous All' ... Responds to Ref Incident

Conor McGregor Tells Haters 'F**k Yous All' in Response to Ref Incident

Conor McGregor ﻿is explaining why he "lost it" at an MMA fight in Dublin on Friday -- saying the ref had no business trying to throw him out of the cage.

He also offered up a "f**k yous" to all of his critics.

You remember the incident -- Conor illegally scaled the cage at Bellator 187 after his training partner, Charlie Ward, won by knockout ... and EXPLODED on veteran UFC ref Marc Goddard for breaking up the party. He also slapped an MMA official square in the dome.

After the fight, everyone was asking the same question -- why did Conor go batsh*t insane?

McGregor tweeted (and then deleted) early Monday morning ... saying:

"Bloke KO'd on floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say fight's not over, Conor. That's when I lost it. F**k yous all."

So, what happens next? Will Conor be disciplined for getting physical with multiple officials? We've reached out to the UFC to see if they will take action.

Stay tuned ...