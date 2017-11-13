Meek Mill A Petition Can't Help Me ... But a New Judge Might!!!

Meek Mill Wants Judge Off His Case as Fans Sign Petition for His Release

Meek Mill's going after the judge he believes locked him up because of a personal vendetta ... TMZ has learned.

Meek's attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells us ... he's filing a motion for the judge to remove herself from his case, and will also be filing an official complaint with the judicial conduct board. As we reported, the judge allegedly has it out for Meek because he wouldn't do a Boyz II Men song with a shout out to her in the middle.

Tacopina feels the judge's bad blood led to the stiff sentence of 2 to 4 years for violating probation.

Tacopina says Meek will also be applying to Pennsylvania's Board of Pardons ... but we're told that's more of a Hail Mary because it's normally a 3-year process at least.

There's a petition circulating, calling for the BOP and Governor Tom Wolf to have Meek's "unjust prison sentence remedied" -- which is now 300,000 strong -- it probably won't help much. A spokesperson for Wolf says his hands are tied by state law.