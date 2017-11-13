Meek Mill Asked to Answer to Wrongful Death Lawsuit Under Oath While in Jail

Meek Mill's Lawsuit Answer Our Q's Under Oath! ... Even If You're in Jail

Meek Mill might need to answer some questions over a wrongful death lawsuit against him under oath while he's behind bars ... but there seems to be an easy fix.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the family of a man who was shot and killed outside of Meek's concert last year is asking a judge to give them the courtroom W if Meek doesn't submit answers to their questions under oath in the next 30 days.

As we reported ... the family, along with another man who was injured at the concert, are suing Meek for allegedly inciting the deadly violence with his murderous lyrics.

Meek's denied the allegations in court docs, but the family wants him to do one simple thing if the case is to continue ... sign his written answers to their questions -- aka under oath.

The only potential problem for Meek ... will he hear about this in time?