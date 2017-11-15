Al Sharpton Gives Props To Donald Trump For Helping Free LiAngelo Ball

Al Sharpton Props to Trump on LiAngelo Ball 'Broke Clock's Right Twice A Day'

LiAngelo Ball might just be the answer to world peace ... 'cause Al Sharpton is actually BACKING Donald Trump after POTUS' involvement in the LiAngelo-China saga.

"I think that President Trump speaking to (President) Xi to make whatever arrangements were made ... was good," Sharpton told TMZ Sports in NYC. "He did the right thing."

But, don't expect to see Donald and Al hitting the links anytime soon ... 'cause Sharpton says "even a broke clock is right twice a day."

Also, probably worth noting that we got Sharpton BEFORE Trump publicly demanded 'Gelo and his UCLA bros show him some love.

Still ... it's a start.

Bonus: Al's got a piece of advice for LaVar Ball ... and something tells us the Big Baller ain't gonna like it.