Demi Lovato Dinner Date with Neymar ... Just Friends?

Is Demi Lovato in the "friend zone" with Neymar?

The singer and the soccer superstar went for a dinner date in London on Tuesday -- after Neymar played for Team Brazil in an international friendly against England.

Oh, there was a 3rd person at the dinner as well ... smokin' hot TV host Layla Anna-Lee.

But despite the fact Neymar and Demi look GREAT together, the soccer stud is preemptively striking against dating rumors ... posting Instagram photos with the caption, "My friends girls."

BOOOOO!!!!

Neymar's probably not Demi's type anyway. She's into fighters.