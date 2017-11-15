TMZ

Demi Lovato Dinner Date with Neymar ... Just Friends?

11/15/2017 8:25 AM PST

Is Demi Lovato in the "friend zone" with Neymar

The singer and the soccer superstar went for a dinner date in London on Tuesday -- after Neymar played for Team Brazil in an international friendly against England. 

Oh, there was a 3rd person at the dinner as well ... smokin' hot TV host Layla Anna-Lee

But despite the fact Neymar and Demi look GREAT together, the soccer stud is preemptively striking against dating rumors ... posting Instagram photos with the caption, "My friends girls."

BOOOOO!!!!

Neymar's probably not Demi's type anyway. She's into fighters

