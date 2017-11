Kevin Hart Bails on Radio Show ... As Wife Goes Into Labor

Kevin Hart abruptly ended a radio interview Wednesday morning when he learned his wife's water broke.

Kevin was getting ready to do a phoner for Power 95.3 in Orlando when his manager came on the phone and told the producer Eniko had gone into labor and they had to 86 the interview.

We don't know if Kevin was with Eniko at the time, but he had clearly just gotten the news before his manager pulled the plug.

This will be Kevin and Eniko's first child together.

Congrats!