UFC's Fabricio Werdum Attacks Fighter with Boomerang After Alleged Slur

UFC star Fabricio Werdum attacked another UFC fighter with a boomerang in Australia.

Seriously -- we're not making this up.

It all went down at the UFC fighters' hotel in Sydney ... when UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington allegedly spotted Werdum in the lobby and called him a, "filthy Brazilian."

FYI, Covington hurled a similar insult at a Brazilian crowd after his last fight in Sao Paulo ... and Fabricio's one of the UFC's biggest Brazilian stars.

So, Werdum did what any angry Australian tourist would do -- HE UNCORKED HIS DAMN BOOMERANG!!!

It missed -- but the battle wasn't over.

Covington went on a racist and homophobic rant against the former heavyweight champ ... and claimed Fabricio also punched him in the face.

"Look at you, f**king f**got," Colby said. "F**k Brazil. F**k Fabricio Werdum ... and they wonder why they get talked to like that -- 'cause they’re a bunch of animals."

But Werdum says he didn't punch Covington ... claiming Colby got physical first by throwing a kick.

The UFC released a statement saying they'll investigate the incident ... and Covington told MMA Fighting he plans on pressing charges.