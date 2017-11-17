Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations with Mali Music

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga ... Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga broke up after he confronted her, claiming she was secretly dating music producer Mali Music ... TMZ has learned.

Hudson denies having any relationship with the producer, but Otunga believes Hudson and Mali Music were having a secret affair for months before the confrontation.

We're told Jennifer and Mali Music met a few years ago, when she hired him to perform at a party. They became friends and we're told they have been in the studio together a number of times. She told Charlamagne Tha God back in 2014, "My favorite artist is Mali Music. See, y'all don't even know who he is. Y'all gotta look up Mali Music, trust me."

Mali Music was deep into gospel but crossed over into secular music. She calls him her "dream artist."

TMZ broke the story ... cops kicked David out of the family home Thursday night after Jennifer got an order of protection claiming she feared him, he had gotten physical with her and he was a threat to her and her son. David vehemently denies the allegations.

We reached out to Mali Music, so far no word back.