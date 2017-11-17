Serena Williams' Wedding Video, Venus Shakes to 'Back That Ass Up'

Serena Williams Awesome Wedding Video Venus Shakes to 'Back That Ass Up'

Here it is ... the first footage from INSIDE Serena Williams' awesome New Orleans wedding -- with incredible dresses, the Cupid Shuffle ... and Venus Williams gettin' down to "Back That Ass Up!"

The party looked like a blast -- guests drinking and dancing while the DJ turned the party up!

Serena looked beautiful -- sporting a short princess style cocktail dress with white sparkly Nike shoes so she could dance comfortably.

Venus also looked smokin' hot in a tight fitting lace cocktail dress of her own.

We're told everyone had a GREAT time -- and the food was an absolute hit!!

One partygoer tells us there was a Cajun section, seafood section, a "Tour of Italy" section with all sorts of pasta ... a steak section with different cuts of meat and a traditional American section.

Who's hungry now!?!?