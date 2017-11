Lonzo Ball Not Globetrotter Material Says Harlem Globetrotter

Lonzo Ball just became the youngest NBA player to ever record a triple-double, but he's got a looong way to go to reach Harlem Globetrotter status ... so says a real-deal Harlem Globetrotter!!

TMZ Sports spoke with "Hoops" Green -- the 15th woman in the team's 91-year history -- who says Zo doesn't have enough swag to don the Red, White and Blue.

Hoops -- who's also a Laker fan -- says she's a fan of the Big Baller, but says he'll NEVER fill Kobe Bryant's shoes.