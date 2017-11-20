Donald Trump LaVar Tweets Prove He's Sick ... Says Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra Says Trump's LaVar Ball Tweets Prove He's Sick, Unfit as Prez

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's Twitter hate against LaVar Ball and others is proof that he's sick and unfit to be president -- so says alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra.

"I feel he’s in a lot of pain and suffering. He probably never got validation from his parents ... so he needs to be validated every day, every hour, every minute," Deepak told TMZ Sports.

With that said, Chopra says there's only 1 logical thing for Trump to do.

"Relinquish the presidency ... for his health, and the health of his family, and health of the country, and the health of the world."

Deepak added that he feels sorry for POTUS -- and is willing to help him with a week of private meditation on the house!!

Sounds better than fighting Big Ballers on social media ...