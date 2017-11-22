Terry Glenn's Son: Tom Brady's Tribute Gave Me Chills

Terry Glenn's Son Brady's Tribute Gave Me Chills ... 'More Than Special'

Terry Glenn's son says Tom Brady's touching tribute to his father meant the world to him ... telling TMZ Sports he got chills when he read the quarterback's message about the late NFL star.

We spoke with Terry Glenn Jr. about the outpour of kind words he's received since his dad's fatal car accident Monday morning ... and he says Brady's words were "more than special" knowing his first career TD pass went to Glenn.

The 21-year-old says he'll always remember how his dad vowed to give him a better childhood than he had ... and how hard he worked to make sure he was taken care of.

As for Glenn's 83 Kids Foundation for foster children ... Terry Jr. reveals he was actually scheduled to travel to Texas to help work with his dad on Monday ... but says he's still committed to continuing his charitable cause.

Terry Jr. also shares his favorite memory growing up with his dad ... and it's an amazing story.