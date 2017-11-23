David Cassidy Rent My Cherish-ed Florida Home ... Just $1,500/Night!

David Cassidy's Former Fort Lauderdale House For Rent

EXCLUSIVE

David Cassidy might be gone, but his old mansion in Florida is very much in business.

Cassidy's former waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale is currently for rent, with prices ranging from $1,200 to almost $2,000 a night depending on the season. Right now, it's going for around $1,500/night ... winter comfort ain't cheap, ya know?

Folks wanting to crash in Cassidy's old digs have to shell out for a minimum of 3 nights, but it might be worth it considering everything there.

The 6-bed, 6-bath estate is adjacent to a private lake with a dock. It also comes with a pool and spa, an outdoor barbecue, a volleyball court and complimentary paddle boards and kayaks for the adventurous types. There's a bunch of Cassidy memorabilia on display, too. Awards, personal posters, and videos of his concerts ... like a mini Cassidy museum.

The former teen idol sold the house in 2015 for $2 million after purchasing it in 2001. Even though he died this week ... c'mon, you can get happy about this.