Packers TE Lance Kendricks Busted For Weed In Sept.

Lance Kendricks Busted For Weed ... Back in September

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for having weed in his car back in September after getting pulled over for speeding ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's what we know ... Kendricks was clocked going 81 in a 70 mph zone when he was on his way home from the Wisconsin Badgers football game on Sept. 2. According to the police report, the cop "could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle."

Cops say Kendricks apologized for the smell ... and after initially denying there were any drugs in the car, he later 'fessed up to having weed in the glove box.

Cops say they say also found a Louis Vuitton bag with a black glass container with a "green leafy substance," 2 packs of rolling papers, and a blue grinder.

Kendricks is facing 2 charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and was given a warning for speeding. The case is now in the hands of the Outagamie County District Attorney.

He isn't the first Packers player to have legal trouble fly under the radar ... running back Aaron Jones was arrested on October 1, which wasn't reported until this week.