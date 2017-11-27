Jeremy Meeks My Estranged Wife Doesn't Deserve Spousal Support

Jeremy Meeks Does Not Want to Pay Estranged Wife Melissa Spousal Support

EXCLUSIVE

Jeremy Meeks is playing hardball with his estranged wife, arguing she's not entitled to a penny of spousal support.

Jeremy filed legal docs in his divorce case with Melissa Meeks, in which he says she's currently earning exactly what she made during the marriage when she was the breadwinner. BTW, she was the breadwinner because he spent time in prison for firearms violations and grand theft.

He is willing to pay child support but scoffs at Melissa's claim he's raking in $1 mil a month. He says his income is more like $6k a month. He says he's willing to pay what the child support schedule dictates ... in his case up to $418 a month for his only child.

And he takes several shots at Melissa, saying he sets a good example for his son, while she gives interviews to the media and engages in "televised reconstructive surgeries" of her nose, bust and vagina.

And finally, he says she needs to back off grousing that he's dating billionaire heiress Chloe Green. He says who he dates is not her business.