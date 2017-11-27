Mel B & Stephen Belafonte Strike Deal in Divorce He'll Destroy Sex Tapes

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte Strike Deal in Divorce

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have struck a deal in their bitter divorce war ... but a judge still has to sign off on it to make it official.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Mel and Stephen struck a deal on November 8 and agreed to the following:

-- Stephen will destroy any compromising videos of Mel

-- Stephen gets spousal support for the next 3 years but the amount listed in the docs has been redacted

-- Neither will pay child support but will share joint legal custody of 6-year-old daughter Madison

-- Stephen and Mel agree to a schedule for sharing physical custody

-- Stephen gets access to the family house to retrieve personal belongings, including childhood photos, clothing and artwork

-- Sell the house and divvy up the profits

TMZ broke the story ... the deal comes on the heels of Mel and Stephen settling the domestic violence portion of their nasty divorce.