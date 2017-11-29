Charles Manson Battle for His Body Pen Pal, Grandson Both Claim It

Charles Manson's Pen Pal, Grandson Battle For His Body

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Manson's body is in limbo now that 2 people have come forward laying claim to the corpse ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Jason Freeman -- who claims to be Manson's legit grandson -- has contacted the Kern County Sheriff to say he wants Manson's body. The other candidate is Michael Channels, who was Manson's longtime pen pal.

Channels has one thing in his favor ... Manson's will. TMZ broke the story, Manson left everything to Channels and we know he's already informed the Sheriff he's the executor -- and he's filed it in probate court.

Even though Freeman might be Manson's kin -- he claims he's taken a DNA test -- he'd still have to contest the will in court to get a shot at the body.

It's now been 10 days since Manson died, and if no one had made a claim the Sheriff's Department would have cremated his remains. We're told that's on hold until a ruling from the court.