Rob Gronkowski Getting Suspended For 'Cheap Shot' Would Be Crazy, Says S.B. Champ

EXCLUSIVE
There's no way Gronk should be suspended for his controversial hit on a Bills player ... so says former Super Bowl champ Jermaine Wiggins, who thinks anyone saying otherwise is just a Patriots hater.
TMZ Sports spoke with Wiggins about the Gronk backlash after he hit Tre'Davious White during Sunday's game, and he says if the NFL wants to remain consistent -- and be fair -- with its punishment, Gronkowski shouldn't be suspended a single minute.
Wiggins does admit it was a "dirty play" and "cheap shot" ... but says "cheap shots happen in the game all the time."
Wiggins goes on to say that if the league hits Gronk with a suspension ... it's more proof the league hates the Pats.