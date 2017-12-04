Kendall Jenner Chugs Egg Yolks for Love Advent Calendar

Kendall Jenner Goes All Rocky, Chugging Raw Eggs ... For LOVE

Dating Blake Griffin is rubbing off on Kendall Jenner in a really good way because she makes sweating profusely look awesome.

Kendall channeled her inner "Rocky" for her LOVE Magazine Advent Calendar shoot -- guzzling raw egg yolks, shadow boxing and even doing one-handed push-ups! Well, she tried, at least.

There's even an Adrian cameo shot in the clip -- played by Kendall.

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Winnie Harlow and Karlie Kloss are also doing video shoots for LOVE's Advent Calendar. So, yeah ... December's starting to look really hot.