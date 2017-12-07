Conor McGregor Shows Rita Ora Love at the Club ... After 'Date Night'

Conor McGregor fueled Rita Ora dating rumors on Wednesday night ... shouting her out at the club while patting his heart BEFORE showing love to his baby mama, Dee Devlin.
C'mon bro ...
Remember, it was just a few days ago Conor was hanging out with Ora at the British Fashion Awards. She posted pics of the 2 of them together with the caption, "Date night."
Fast-forward to Wednesday night at Cirque le Soir in London ... where The Notorious was out with his bros, letting loose on the dance floor to The Notorious B.I.G.
Conor hopped on the mic and said, "What's up, Rita Ora!" ... and then put his hand over his heart.
Moments later, he shouted out Dee ... but no heart gesture that time.
McGregor's probably just trolling (since that's what he does) -- but he and Rita did look awful cozy Monday night ...