'Biggest Loser' Trainer Dolvett Quince Has Workout Tip During L.A. Wildfires

'Biggest Loser' trainer Dolvett Quince is trying to scare every L.A. runner straight ... off the street or trail during the intense wildfires.

We got the super toned trainer at LAX, and asked if it's still safe to run, or exercise at all, with the fires smoking up much of the L.A. basin. Remember ... some of the hard hit areas -- in Bel-Air, Malibu and the San Fernando Valley -- are home to tons of celebs who enjoy training outdoors.

Dolvett's recommending everyone in health-conscious L.A. to adjust their fitness goals -- unless filling your lungs with smoke is your thing.