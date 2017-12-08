Surfer Bros Punk L.A. City Council to Fight for House Parties

Surfer Bros Fight for H'Wood Hills Ragers ... C'mon, City Council Dudes!

L.A.'s crackdown on Hollywood Hills house parties isn't sitting well with a couple of surfer bros who crashed a city council meeting, and punked the hell outta the old dudes.

Self-proclaimed "activist and house party enthusiast" Chad Kroeger addressed the city council this week to fight for the rights of his people, and stop the "future atroxity" of outlawed ragers. His impassioned plea was rudely interrupted. Some city council guy wasn't digging his story, apparently.

It's all good, though ... Chad's pal, JT, stepped to the mic and made an even bigger point on behalf of parties, saying they're good for the whole damn country.

If this all sounds like a joke, that's only because it is. "Chad" and "JT" did this earlier this year in San Clemente, CA ... where they fought for a 12-foot Paul Walker statue.

Yes, they're comedians and, if nothing else, they're making boring-ass city council meetings way more entertaining.

Keep fighting the good fight, bros.