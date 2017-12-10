Kenny Smith Says Boogie Cousins Would Punish Kevin Durant

Kenny Smith Boogie Would Destroy Durant ... But They'll Never Fight

Here's Kenny Smith giving a basketball expert's opinion on a pretty hot topic -- WHO WOULD WIN AN ALL-OUT BRAWL BETWEEN KEVIN DURANT AND DEMARCUS COUSINS?!

Oh, yeah. It's on.

We got the Jet at LAX and after he finished giving us some wisdom on the Derrick Rose situation in Cleveland, we had to ask about the newest biggest beef in the NBA -- Durant vs. Cousins.

The two guys have been extra chippy on and off the court lately, and we wanted to know if it came down to the come down, who'd wax whose ass.

Smith takes Boogie ... who outweighs Durant by about 1,000 lbs. ... and says Boogie would take the whole contest in a scant 3 rounds.

We want to see it.