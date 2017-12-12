Floyd Mayweather Sets Sail on Baller Thailand Vacation, I'm James Bond!

Floyd Mayweather Sets Sail on Epic Thailand Vacay ... I'm James Bond!

Floyd Mayweather's larger-than-life Asia trip has docked in Phuket, Thailand ... and the retired boxer's soakin' in the sun like the big-money boss that he is -- on a frickin' yacht!!

Floyd's retirement vacay has taken him through China, Russia and Dubai ... but it seems like he's REALLY enjoying this leg of the trip -- an island-hopping tour featuring beach time on the world-famous James Bond Island and guided cave kayaking.

"I don’t know about y’all, but I’m living!!!" Mayweather wrote on social media.

Floyd even managed to squeeze in some time for romance ... swingin' with Jamie Lynn, one of his many lady friends, next to a candlelit pool.

It's good to be rich.