Giada De Laurentiis Not Shocked by Mario Batali Sexual Harassment Allegations

Giada De Laurentiis Mario Batali News Is Sad But It's 'Time for Cleansing'

Giada De Laurentiis says she's very sad over the allegations against fellow celeb chef Mario Batali ... but doesn't really seem too surprised.

We got the star TV chef at LAX Tuesday and asked about Batali stepping away from his restaurant empire amid claims he sexually harassed 5 women. It was clear she's sad, but says it had to happen and hopes it makes everyone feel better.

As she puts it ... "It's a time of cleansing."

Also, very interesting -- Giada's reaction when we asked if she's shocked by the accusations. You've gotta see it ... she says a lot without using a word.

Seems she might know some stories herself, just like Anthony Bourdain.