Terry Glenn: Cops Release Crash Pics from Fatal Wreck

Ex-NFL star Terry Glenn crashed his truck into a concrete divider on a Texas highway after apparently tailgating at the Dallas Cowboys game ... according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Irving Police Dept. has now released crash photos and incident reports from the Nov. 20 crash that killed the former WR and left his fiancee severely injured.

Cops say Glenn was driving his Ford F250 around 12:18 AM when he hit the entrance to the toll lane and flipped. Neither Glenn nor his fiancee were wearing seatbelts.

When cops arrived, they found Glenn unconscious on the ground, barely breathing with a slight pulse. He had a massive wound on the back of his head.

Glenn's fiancee suffered injuries to her face and a possible broken collarbone.

Cops say Glenn was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead short time later.

Glenn's fiancee told police she and Terry attended the Cowboys game in Arlington earlier in the evening. You can see tailgating supplies, including a cooler, chairs and BBQ charcoal, scattered around the crash scene.

Glenn's fiancee admitted she had been drinking earlier in the day -- but "was not clear" if Glenn had consumed alcohol, too.

Officials conducted toxicology tests on Glenn's body -- so far, no word on the results.

Cops say no alcohol was recovered at the crash scene, however investigators did find a "marijuana grinder and bottle."

Glenn's clothing was taken as evidence.

TMZ Sports also obtained several 911 calls made by witnesses detailing the scene in the moments after the crash.

Glenn was 43.