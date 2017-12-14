Rapper Chinx Drugz's Murder Suspects Arrested, Charged Two Years After Drive-By (UPDATE)

Rapper Chinx Drugz Murder Suspects Charged 2 Years After Drive-By

8:43 AM PT -- We're told a second suspect was also charged in connection to Chinx's murder -- 26-year-old Jamar Hill, who's facing the same charges as Homere. Both he and Homere were serving time in jail on unrelated charges when they were arrested in connection to the murder.

One of the French Montana's Coke Boys, Chinx Drugz, might finally see some justice after being shot and killed 2 years ago ... 'cause cops just made an arrest.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... 32-year-old Quincy Homere was arrested Thursday in NYC and has been charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the 2015 drive-by shooting that left Chinx dead.

Homere covered his face as cops hauled him in, with photographers asking him questions along the way. No word yet on motive or how police linked him to the case, though.

As we reported ... Chinx was gunned down in the Spring of 2015 in Queens, NY, having taken multiple bullets to the torso. Another victim in the car had been left badly injured.

Chinx was 31.