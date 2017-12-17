LaVar Ball Where My Dogs At? New Puppies for LiAngelo and LaMelo

LaVar Ball and Sons Get 3 Rottweiller Puppies

Bow wow wow yippee yo yippie yay -- LaVar Ball got his soon-to-be Lithuania bound sons some new playmates ... 3 Rottweiller puppies.

TMZ Sports got video of Lavar, LiAngelo, LaMelo and leaving Petco in Chino Hills, CA as they toted out the puppies. They didn't get the puppies in the store, but they were stocking up like crazy for 'em.

We're told they got bedding, treats, food and toys -- all puppy essentials. LaVar told people in the store he'd just gotten the Rotties because he has a big backyard that needs patrolling ... plus, his kids wanted 'em. Santa Ball delivers!

The big question is if they'll be headed to Lithuania with LiAngelo and LaMelo. No word on that or names for the dogs.

We're guessing LaMurphy, LiSpike ... and Barkley.