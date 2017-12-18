Allen Iverson Loves Being Inked on Odell Beckham, 'Definitely an Honor'

Allen Iverson I Love Being Inked on OBJ ... 'Definitely An Honor'

EXCLUSIVE

Allen Iverson says it's "definitely an honor" making Odell Beckham's leg sleeve Hall of Fame ... and he's showing love to OBJ for the ink.

"I thought that was dope," A.I. told TMZ Sports at Baron Davis' Black Santa Basketball Fundraiser and celebrity game in Santa Monica. "I'm a big fan -- that's my little man."

FYI, Odell finished up his leg mural a couple weeks back ... putting the iconic play where Iverson took Tyronn Lue﻿'s soul next to black revolutionaries like MLK and Obama.

A.I. clearly loves the piece ... but we had to ask -- how does ﻿Coach Lue feel about it?!

"I know he don't have no problem with that."

Still waiting on confirmation from Ty ...