NFL's Su'a Cravens Claims Racial Profiling After Traffic Stop in Virginia

NFL's Su'a Cravens Claims Racial Profiling During Traffic Stop in VA

Exclusive Details

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens is threatening to sue cops in Virginia -- claiming he was racially profiled and roughed up during a recent traffic stop ... and he's got video of the aftermath.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the 22-year-old safety was pulled over by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Dept. on Nov. 29.

According to official records, Cravens was cited for going 39 in a 25 and also for having illegal tint on his windows. He has a court date set for January 26.

But, Cravens says the entire situation is BS -- claiming he was only pulled over because "I'm black. I've got tattoos on my neck. I'm out here in a nice car."

Cravens says he was put in handcuffs and made to sit in a squad car while officers searched his whip for marijuana.

Cravens says the cops found nothing. He was eventually released and flipped on his camera phone -- showing the officers he claims roughed him up.

He's now threatening a lawsuit against the LCSD. We reached out to the Sheriff's Dept. for comment -- so far, no word back.