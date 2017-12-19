NFL's Su'a Cravens Was NOT Racially Profiled, Cops Say

NFL's Su'a Cravens NOT Racially Profiled ... Cops Say

Su'a Cravens' race had NOTHING to do with why he was pulled over in Virginia last month -- it all had to do with the speed of his car ... this according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

As we previously reported, the Washington Redskins safety claims he was racially profiled and roughed up by cops during a Nov. 29 incident. He even made a video from the scene and shared it on social media.

But the LCSO tells TMZ Sports straight-up ... "This traffic stop was not a case of racial profiling."

Officials tells us Cravens was pulled over as part of a crackdown on speeders in school zones.

"A deputy’s LIDAR received a reading on a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph in a school zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over into a shopping center."

Cops tell us Cravens was ticketed for speeding and illegal tint and is due back in court next month.

Of course, Cravens sees it differently -- claiming he was pulled over for being a black man with tattoos in a nice car. He also claims cops falsely claimed he smelled like weed and searched his car -- but found nothing.