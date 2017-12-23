Chad Johnson's Daughter Nukes Insane Workout ... At 12 Years Old!

Chad Johnson's Daughter Cha'iel Nukes Insane Workout at 12 Years Old

You ready to be impressed?!!?! Because THIS is what it takes to be a champion.

Here's a video of Chad Johnson's 12-year-old daughter, Cha'iel﻿, nuking a workout that's gonna seriously make you think twice about having that extra piece of holiday pie.

Cha'iel is a track star (the best runner in the nation in her age group) -- and it's easy to see why after watching this video of her training like she's a FREAKIN' NAVY SEAL!

Burpees, squat jumps, push-up jumps, forward jumps -- she kills them all while her coach yells "girl power" to spur her on.

Kids, you wanna be a record-setting track phenom? Here's the blueprint ... enjoy.