Chad Johnson's Daughter Cha'iel Nukes Insane Workout at 12 Years Old

You ready to be impressed?!!?! Because THIS is what it takes to be a champion.
Here's a video of Chad Johnson's 12-year-old daughter, Cha'iel, nuking a workout that's gonna seriously make you think twice about having that extra piece of holiday pie.
Cha'iel is a track star (the best runner in the nation in her age group) -- and it's easy to see why after watching this video of her training like she's a FREAKIN' NAVY SEAL!
Burpees, squat jumps, push-up jumps, forward jumps -- she kills them all while her coach yells "girl power" to spur her on.
Kids, you wanna be a record-setting track phenom? Here's the blueprint ... enjoy.