Ezekiel Elliott Crushed the Hot Tub In Cabo

Work hard? Hot tub hard.

That was Ezekiel Elliott's mentality during his suspension/vacation in Mexico.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Zeke chillaxin' with friends at the Diamante Resort in Cabo San Lucas.

The video was shot on December 15 -- but we're told Elliott was a regular at the hot tub during his stay in Mexico.

Zeke's camp has said the Dallas Cowboys star was hardcore training in Cabo during his 6-week suspension. He came back looking leaner.

Our sources say in addition to working out, he would party -- with one witness saying he was spotted multiple days popping bottles of expensive champagne with lady friends at the resort.

Of course, Zeke has adamantly denied physically attacking his ex-girlfriend -- so, if he's not trying to repent, might as well enjoy the trip ... right?