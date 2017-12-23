TMZ

Ezekiel Elliott Crushed the Hot Tub In Cabo

12/23/2017 12:40 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Work hard? Hot tub hard. 

That was Ezekiel Elliott's mentality during his suspension/vacation in Mexico.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Zeke chillaxin' with friends at the Diamante Resort in Cabo San Lucas. 

The video was shot on December 15 -- but we're told Elliott was a regular at the hot tub during his stay in Mexico. 

Zeke's camp has said the Dallas Cowboys star was hardcore training in Cabo during his 6-week suspension. He came back looking leaner. 

Our sources say in addition to working out, he would party -- with one witness saying he was spotted multiple days popping bottles of expensive champagne with lady friends at the resort. 

Of course, Zeke has adamantly denied physically attacking his ex-girlfriend -- so, if he's not trying to repent, might as well enjoy the trip ... right? 

