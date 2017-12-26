Cardi B Live Sex Vid with Offset? ... Think Again!!!!

Cardi B's Live 'Sex Video' with Offset Isn't Real (UPDATE)

10:55 AM PT -- A rep for Cardi tells TMZ, the "sex video" isn't real ... it was all a joke. We're told they weren't actually banging, and were fully clothed in the video.

Cardi B doesn't seem to care about cheating rumors going around about her fiance Offset, because she just posted what REALLY looks like a live sex video of the two of them.

A video of what appears to be Cardi and Offset doing it doggy style -- which reportedly 1st aired on Cardi's Instagram Live -- has surfaced online. In the clip, Cardi says, "I don't got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour" ... as Offset's back there thrusting away.

Unclear if what they're doing is real or not -- you can't see the bottom half here, but it sure looks like they're banging. That seems to be what they want people to think, anyway.

I still put the pussy on offset 🤷🏽‍♀️Bartier Cardi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017

Offset made some headlines this weekend after video allegedly belonging to him leaked, showing off a naked woman that many people said wasn't Cardi. She appeared to laugh that off though, saying she was still banging him.

