Braylon Edwards Apologizes for Bar Prank ... Caught on Video

Exclusive Details

Ex-NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards says he was just kidding around when he reached over the bar at a Chicago tavern and pulled the beer taps ... in a late-night incident captured on video.

It all went down Friday at Duffy's Tavern and Grille -- you can see the 34-year-old pull 4 beer taps while jawing at the bartender. Unclear what was being said.

The bar manager initially slammed Edwards on social media -- saying Braylon owed the bar $75 for "the product he wasted." The manager also claimed Braylon "threatened my staff and punched the front window as he left."

Edwards tells a different story -- saying he was just goofing around and meant no ill will. He's also adamant he never threatened anyone.

Braylon's rep tells TMZ Sports, "He heard Duffy's was a Michigan fan bar and he wanted to stop by for some holiday cheer. Mr. Edwards spoke with the bar manager and has offered to pay the tab for the taps that were poured during the prank."

Lager under the bridge?